Sonego Faces Humbert in Eastbourne Round of 16

Eastbourne, England – Lorenzo Sonego will compete against Ugo Humbert in the round of 16 at the ATP Eastbourne tournament on Wednesday, June 25, 2025. The match will take place at Devonshire Park LTC, featuring outdoor grass courts.

Sonego, ranked 48th in the world, reached this stage after defeating Fabian Marozsan with a convincing score of 6-2, 6-4. This marks Sonego’s first quarterfinal appearance in recent tournaments. He will face Humbert, the fourth seed, for the eighth time.

The head-to-head record currently favors Humbert, who leads 4-3, including a recent win of 6-4, 6-4 over Sonego in Marseille this year. The players will meet for the first time on grass, a surface where both have shown considerable skill.

Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn shared insights from simulations predicting the match outcome. “We estimated Ugo Humbert’s chance of winning at 58%, with Sonego at 42%,” Butyn stated. Humbert’s recent success against Sonego might bolster his confidence heading into the match.

Betting odds reflect this prediction, with Humbert favored at -175 and Sonego at +135. As for the first set, Humbert is listed at -164, while Sonego is at +130.

Fans in the UK can catch the match live on Sky Sports Tennis, while viewers in the United States can tune in via Tennis Channel. Online streaming is available on Sky Go in the UK and Tennis Channel’s digital platform in the US.

The match is set to begin at 6:00 AM ET. With both players adept on the grass, this clash promises to be an exciting encounter.