Entertainment
Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds Features Iconic Characters But No Voices
Tokyo, Japan – SEGA‘s upcoming racing game, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, is set to release on September 25, featuring a mix of iconic characters. However, players might notice a significant absence: none of the guest characters will have voices.
In an interview with Destructoid, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka explained the reasoning behind the decision. He noted that including voices for guest characters like SpongeBob SquarePants and Steve from Minecraft would complicate the review process for external companies involved.
“In this game, there’s a lot of interactions between characters, so if we include voices for the guest characters, the scope of the review will become very large,” Iizuka said. The team wanted to avoid making things difficult for the external companies working on the game.
Iizuka added, “Voices are a really important part of the game, but we really focused on the interactions between the Sonic characters. They really had to focus and put all the effort into Sonic, and that may be another reason we had to give up on the non-Sonic characters.”
Recently, Pac-Man was revealed as a new guest character for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds. SEGA plans to introduce more guest characters over time, including characters from different franchises.
The game is expected to feature an extensive roster and unique gameplay mechanics inspired by popular racing games. Iizuka expressed hope that the game will be enjoyable for both racing enthusiasts and fans of the Sonic franchise.
The Open Network Test for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds is scheduled from August 29 to September 2, allowing players to experience the game before its official release. Iizuka concluded, “We want to highlight that the game is not only for racing enthusiasts but also for fans of Sonic and families. We believe it can bring fun to everyone.”
