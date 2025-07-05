Sonny Faces Betrayal Amid Growing Tensions in Port Charles

PORT CHARLES, New York – Tensions escalated in the July 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital as Sonny Corinthos found himself at the center of brewing conflicts following the tragic death of Natalia Ramirez.

After a devastating fire at Charlie’s Pub, which left two potentially dead and numerous others shaken, legal troubles abound for mob boss Sonny. The episode opened with Marco Rios (Adrian Anchondo) visibly shaken after losing his mother in GH hospital, believing Sonny is to blame for her death. Marco confronted Lucas (Van Hansis) but was stopped from saying too much.

Meanwhile, Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) informed Selina Wu (Lydia Look) that war was imminent against Sonny and pressured her to take decisive action. Selina reluctantly agreed, realizing her own men were implicated in the pub fire. As the plot thickened, Sonny learned he was now a suspect in Natalia’s death because witnesses saw him at Daisy’s christening discussing her.

“Sonny brings death wherever he goes,” Josslyn (Eden McCoy) told her handler Vaughn (Bryce Durfee) as she stood outside the crime scene. She expressed her determination to take down Sonny for putting her family in peril.

At a hospital scene, Anna (Finola Hughes) delivered the devastating news about Natalia to Sonny. After witnessing actions linking him to her demise, police began questioning Sonny over connections to the tragic event.

As the story unfolded, Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) discussed implications from Sonny’s finances, realizing they could face felony charges regarding Deception’s funding.

With increased scrutiny on Sonny’s activities, the events set in motion a series of confrontations within the crime-ridden landscape of Port Charles, solidifying the notion that a mob war could be on the horizon.