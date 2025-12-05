Sonny Gray Embraces Red Sox-Yankees Rivalry After Trade

BOSTON, MA — Pitcher Sonny Gray is excited about joining the Boston Red Sox and facing the New York Yankees, his former team, after a recent trade. Gray, a three-time All-Star, expressed relief at being in a competitive environment where he can embrace the historic rivalry between the two teams.

Gray, 36, was acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals last week. The Red Sox needed additional depth in their starting rotation after a disappointing postseason, and Gray is viewed as a key addition. ‘It feels good to me to go to a place now where it’s easy to hate the Yankees,’ Gray said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Earlier in his career, Gray spent parts of two seasons with the Yankees but struggled with a 4.51 ERA. He described his time in New York as ‘not a good situation for me.’ After leaving the Yankees, Gray rejuvenated his career with the Athletics and then the Cardinals, boasting a 3.58 ERA over 13 seasons in the majors.

‘I learned a lot from my experience in New York,’ Gray noted. ‘I’ve become a better baseball player and person because of it.’ This time, he plans to pitch freely and confidently. ‘It’s just go out and be yourself,’ he said.

Gray’s upcoming games against the Yankees will be highly anticipated, with the first series set for April 21-23, 2026, at Fenway Park. ‘If people don’t like it, it is what it is. I am who I am, and I’m okay with that,’ Gray added, looking forward to the fresh chapter in his baseball career.