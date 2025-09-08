Sonny Watson: The Security Guardian of A’ja Wilson

Las Vegas, Nevada – The Las Vegas Aces are celebrating not just their victories but also the unwavering support of a beloved figure in their organization. Leon “Sonny” Watson, the team’s security director, has become an integral part of the Aces’ family, especially for center A’ja Wilson.

On August 19, after the Aces’ dramatic 74-72 win against the Atlanta Dream, Watson was a watchful presence in the media room, ensuring the safety of players and staff alike. His towering 6-foot-8-inch frame makes him a hard man to miss, which is just how the team likes it.

“He’s just a warm, kindhearted person – someone that I know would take a damn bullet for me,” Wilson said during a post-game interview.

Watson’s connection with Wilson runs deep. He looks out for her family, making sure they are safe while she competes. “He looks after my parents when I’m in game,” Wilson shared, also acknowledging his awareness, “He sees things before I even think about them.”

Watson’s journey to the Aces’ locker room is compelling. He was an accomplished basketball player himself, enduring a severe shoulder injury in high school that nearly derailed his burgeoning career. While he played professionally for several years, including stints with the Harlem Globetrotters and in various international leagues, he decided to shift his focus to security, believing he could make a greater impact off the court.

Watson also plays a role in helping Wilson improve her game. “He does kind of give me pointers,” Wilson admitted, expressing her appreciation for his insights.

Aces head coach Becky Hammon values Watson’s contributions, too, noting that the players’ trust in him is invaluable. “He needs to be around. You’re not going to build that trust unless he’s around all the time,” Hammon said.

The WNBA has recognized an increasing need for security, especially following several incidents with high-profile athletes. Watson’s presence stands out, ensuring that players like Brittney Griner feel safe, which is essential in today’s climate.

Watson has become a vital part of the Aces family, with fans recognizing his important role. Off the court, he remains active in his community, addressing issues like homelessness and addiction, driven by a desire to foster positive change.

With the Aces on a winning streak and Wilson vying for another MVP title, the bond between Watson and Wilson remains strong. Their relationship exemplifies the support system crucial for success in professional sports.