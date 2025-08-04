News
Sonora Crashes Lead to DUI Arrest and Major Bicycle Injuries
Sonora, CA – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported new details about two separate crashes that took place in Sonora on July 31, prompting one DUI arrest and initially mischaracterized as a hit-and-run.
The first crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Highway 108, close to Old Wards Ferry Road. According to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, 41-year-old Patricia Hartzell of Sonora was driving her 2004 Honda Pilot westbound when she crossed over the double yellow line. This action caused her vehicle to collide with a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 68-year-old Carlos Salazar of Stockton. In the vehicle with Salazar was his 74-year-old passenger, Marie Salazar.
Following the initial impact, Hartzell’s Honda continued out of control, crashing into a 2012 Subaru Legacy that was driven by 60-year-old Kay Nordvik of Copperopolis. Carlos and Marie Salazar suffered minor injuries and were transported by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. Hartzell also incurred minor injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center.
During the investigation, authorities determined that Hartzell was impaired while driving, leading to her arrest for felony DUI. After receiving treatment at the hospital, she was booked at the Tuolumne County Jail.
The second collision occurred just three minutes later at 10:45 a.m. on Highway 49, north of Old Sonora/Columbia Road. Machado indicated that 43-year-old Michael Bellinger of Sonora was riding his bicycle when 43-year-old Nicholas Chase, also of Sonora, drifted from his lane while driving a 2019 Ford sedan.
The passenger side of Chase’s vehicle struck Bellinger, resulting in major injuries for the cyclist. Bellinger was subsequently transported to Memorial Medical Center for medical attention. Despite initial reports suggesting a hit-and-run, Machado clarified that further investigation revealed this was not the case, and Chase remained uninjured.
Recent Posts
- Cleveland Browns Claim Former Falcons Tackle Zierer Off Waivers
- Severe Storm Hits Cheyenne, Causes Extensive Damage with Hail and Funnel Clouds
- Barcelona Seeks Third Straight Win Against Daegu FC in Pre-Season
- Hints and Answers for Today’s NYT Connections Puzzle Revealed
- Severe Storms Hit North Texas as Heat Returns Next Week
- Macon Man Arrested for Stealing Lottery Tickets from Local Gas Stations
- Air Quality Alerts Issued Across Midwest and Northeast Due to Canadian Wildfires
- 20-Year-Old Student Detained by ICE After Visa Hearing in NYC
- Noah Hawley Brings Alien Franchise to TV with New Series
- Ioan Gruffudd Remembers Julian McMahon and Their Fantastic Four Legacy
- Navigating Workplace Injuries: A Guide to Charlotte Workers Compensation Lawyers
- Josh Allen Discusses MVP Award and Team Goals Ahead of New Season
- Danone Sues Chobani Over Trademark Infringement in Cold Brew Packaging
- Compensation Scheme For Car Finance Mis-Selling Set To Launch Next Year
- Norman Reedus Discusses Daryl’s Future and Reunion Hopes
- Sonora Crashes Lead to DUI Arrest and Major Bicycle Injuries
- Lena Dunham Proposes ‘Scandoval’ Movie to Andy Cohen
- Shawn Mendes Sparks Speculation with Post-Concert Photos
- Demi Lovato Drops New Single ‘Fast’ Ahead of Upcoming Album
- Mount Rainier Quake Swarm Shows Signs of Weakening, Experts Say