Sonora Crashes Lead to DUI Arrest and Major Bicycle Injuries

Sonora, CA – The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has reported new details about two separate crashes that took place in Sonora on July 31, prompting one DUI arrest and initially mischaracterized as a hit-and-run.

The first crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Highway 108, close to Old Wards Ferry Road. According to CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado, 41-year-old Patricia Hartzell of Sonora was driving her 2004 Honda Pilot westbound when she crossed over the double yellow line. This action caused her vehicle to collide with a 2019 GMC Sierra pickup driven by 68-year-old Carlos Salazar of Stockton. In the vehicle with Salazar was his 74-year-old passenger, Marie Salazar.

Following the initial impact, Hartzell’s Honda continued out of control, crashing into a 2012 Subaru Legacy that was driven by 60-year-old Kay Nordvik of Copperopolis. Carlos and Marie Salazar suffered minor injuries and were transported by ground ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora. Hartzell also incurred minor injuries and was taken to Doctors Medical Center.

During the investigation, authorities determined that Hartzell was impaired while driving, leading to her arrest for felony DUI. After receiving treatment at the hospital, she was booked at the Tuolumne County Jail.

The second collision occurred just three minutes later at 10:45 a.m. on Highway 49, north of Old Sonora/Columbia Road. Machado indicated that 43-year-old Michael Bellinger of Sonora was riding his bicycle when 43-year-old Nicholas Chase, also of Sonora, drifted from his lane while driving a 2019 Ford sedan.

The passenger side of Chase’s vehicle struck Bellinger, resulting in major injuries for the cyclist. Bellinger was subsequently transported to Memorial Medical Center for medical attention. Despite initial reports suggesting a hit-and-run, Machado clarified that further investigation revealed this was not the case, and Chase remained uninjured.