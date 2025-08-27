Sony, Netflix Discuss Animated Sequel to Cultural Hit Film

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Sony Pictures is currently in negotiations with Netflix for an animated sequel to the hit film Demon Hunters, according to sources from The Hollywood Reporter. The original fantasy musical has become a cultural phenomenon, capturing the attention of audiences and studios alike.

This surge in interest follows Netflix’s recent release of a surprise sing-along version of the film in theaters over the weekend of August 22-24, along with Demon Hunters achieving the status of the most-watched English-language film in Netflix history. These developments have reignited discussions about whether Sony made the right decision in 2021 when it partnered with Netflix to release the film.

While some industry observers believe that Sony’s choice was prudent, given the declining box office performance of original animated films in the post-pandemic landscape, others argue that the studio should have opted for an exclusive theatrical release. An insider remarked, “It was certainly a mistake for Sony to give it up. This was new IP; they didn’t think it would land.”

Despite the criticisms, early box office numbers suggest that Demon Hunters earned Sony a favorable return on investment, with profit margins expected to reach 20 to 30 percent. The original budget for the film was $100 million, with Netflix assuming the entire financial burden while also providing Sony a $25 million fee.

Netflix, celebrating the success of the franchise, announced that Demon Hunters can boast 236 million total views, surpassing its previous record-holder, Red Notice. The film’s soundtrack also broke ground, becoming the first to achieve four simultaneous Top 10 hits on Billboard’s charts.

In a recent statement, Netflix film head Dan Lin praised the partnership, acknowledging the creative contributions of directors Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans. Netflix is keen to continue cultivating the audience for Demon Hunters, as many children reportedly watch the film multiple times.

Negotiations for a sequel are ongoing, with preliminary discussions already held regarding the project’s future. However, both companies are aware that they must clarify their existing agreement before moving forward. “Netflix cannot make a sequel without Sony, and Sony cannot make a sequel without Netflix,” an insider clarified.

As these discussions unfold, fans of the franchise remain hopeful for a continuation of the Demon Hunters saga.