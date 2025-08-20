Business
Sony Raises PS5 Prices by $50 Starting Tomorrow
Tokyo, Japan – Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that the prices for all versions of the PlayStation 5 console will increase by $50 starting August 21, 2025. The company cited a challenging economic environment as the reason for this difficult decision.
The standard PlayStation 5 will now retail for $549.99, while the digital edition will be priced at $499.99. The PlayStation 5 Pro will see a price hike to $749.99. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21,” said Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President of Global Marketing.
Despite these increases, Sony confirmed that the prices for PS5 accessories will remain unchanged. There are no plans for price adjustments in additional markets at this time.
This price adjustment follows similar moves by major competitors in the gaming industry. Both Microsoft and Nintendo have also raised prices on their gaming hardware recently, with Nintendo’s Switch 2 games now costing $80. Xbox has increased their X console price by $100 to $599.99.
Sony’s announcement comes during a busy news cycle for the gaming industry, coinciding with Gamescom week. However, it marks the first increase for the PS5 in the U.S., following previous price changes in other regions including Europe and Australia.
The price hikes reflect ongoing challenges in global markets, including rising tariffs and production costs. Experts warn that such trends may continue in the foreseeable future.
Recent Posts
- Betfred British Masters Set for Exciting Showdown at The Belfry
- Wisconsin Lottery Results: Big Wins on August 20, 2025
- Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Spotted on Yacht Amid Engagement Rumors
- Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose Mourns Her Mother’s Death from Cancer
- Ilona Maher: From Pink Scrum Cap to Rugby Superstar
- Heavy Rain and Flooding Expected in New York City This Week
- Patricia Richardson to Reunite with ‘Home Improvement’ Cast on New Show
- Wordle Reveals Today’s Answer: EXTOL for August 21st
- MLB Playoff Picture Tightens as Season Nears End
- North Carolina Lottery Results Announced for August 20, 2025
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for Florida Games
- Miami Heat’s Smith Eyes Return for Training Camp After Injury
- Hurricane Erin Strengthens, Coastal Warnings Issued Ahead of Impact
- Winning Numbers Announced for $650 Million Powerball Prize
- West Virginia Lottery Players Can Win Big with Various Games
- Winning Lottery Numbers Announced for August 20, 2025
- Vermont Man Leads Police on High-Speed Chase, Captured in Connecticut
- Powerball Jackpot Surges to $643 Million After No Winner
- AEW Dynamite Causes Chaos Before Forbidden Door in Glasgow
- Michigan and Ohio Lottery Results for August 19, 2025 Revealed