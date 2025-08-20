Sony Raises PS5 Prices by $50 Starting Tomorrow

Tokyo, Japan – Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today that the prices for all versions of the PlayStation 5 console will increase by $50 starting August 21, 2025. The company cited a challenging economic environment as the reason for this difficult decision.

The standard PlayStation 5 will now retail for $549.99, while the digital edition will be priced at $499.99. The PlayStation 5 Pro will see a price hike to $749.99. “As a result, we’ve made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price for PlayStation 5 consoles in the U.S. starting on August 21,” said Isabelle Tomatis, Vice President of Global Marketing.

Despite these increases, Sony confirmed that the prices for PS5 accessories will remain unchanged. There are no plans for price adjustments in additional markets at this time.

This price adjustment follows similar moves by major competitors in the gaming industry. Both Microsoft and Nintendo have also raised prices on their gaming hardware recently, with Nintendo’s Switch 2 games now costing $80. Xbox has increased their X console price by $100 to $599.99.

Sony’s announcement comes during a busy news cycle for the gaming industry, coinciding with Gamescom week. However, it marks the first increase for the PS5 in the U.S., following previous price changes in other regions including Europe and Australia.

The price hikes reflect ongoing challenges in global markets, including rising tariffs and production costs. Experts warn that such trends may continue in the foreseeable future.