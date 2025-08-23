Sports
Sony Sells Evo Ownership to Nodwin Gaming, Remains Global Sponsor
LAS VEGAS, Nevada – Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has sold its ownership stake in the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) to Indian esports company Nodwin Gaming. This marks the second ownership change for Evo in just four years. Nodwin will co-own Evo alongside RTS, a talent management firm co-founded by streamer Pokimane.
Despite stepping back from ownership, Sony will continue its involvement as a global sponsor of Evo through 2028. Phil Rosenberg, SIE’s Head of Global Partner Development & Relations, emphasized their commitment to the fighting game community, stating, “The momentum for Evo has never been stronger, following a successful Las Vegas event and upcoming expansion to new regions.”
Nodwin Gaming, established in 2015, has played a significant role in the South Asian esports landscape, organizing events like DreamHack India and Valorant Challengers South Asia. Managing Director Akshat Rathee expressed excitement for the transition, assuring that they will honor Evo’s legacy while introducing new opportunities.
In addition to the change in ownership, Evo has secured further investment from Qiddiya, a Saudi Arabian company involved in entertainment and tourism projects. Qiddiya’s partnership will continue through 2027.
The evolution of Evo’s ownership raises questions among fans, particularly regarding the future of Super Smash Bros., which has been absent from the tournament since Sony’s acquisition due to competitive conflicts with Nintendo. As Evo moves into a new chapter, many wonder how these shifts might affect its iconic lineup.
Evo has not yet announced details for its 2026 iteration, but the community is eager to see what the future holds.
