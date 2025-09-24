Sony Unveils Exciting State of Play for September 24

San Mateo, California – Sony has announced that its next State of Play broadcast will take place on Wednesday, September 24, 2025, at 2:00 PM PT (5:00 PM ET). The event promises over 35 minutes of updates and gameplay reveals from developers worldwide.

One of the highlights included in the showcase is an extended look at Saros, an upcoming title from Housemarque. This marks the first gameplay reveal from the anticipated game, which will feature nearly five minutes of footage recorded on the PlayStation 5.

Saros was initially announced during a previous State of Play on February 12, 2025. Players will step into the role of Arjun Devraj, a Soltari Enforcer on a mission to locate a target. The game is set to launch in 2026 and is described as evolving the gameplay-first approach that players loved in Housemarque’s previous successes.

Viewers can tune in to watch the stream live on various platforms. The broadcast will be presented in English, with Japanese subtitles available. Sony has also alerted fans that licensed music might appear in the presentation, which could affect the ability of some co-streamers to archive or share footage from the broadcast.

This latest State of Play is highly anticipated by fans, who are eager to see trailers for various third-party and indie titles beyond just Saros. Speculation suggests possible announcements related to notable games like Wolverine from Insomniac Games and a new 2D God of War title.

As the gaming community awaits the live presentation, comments and discussions are already buzzing online, highlighting the excitement surrounding what is usually a fan-favorite event.