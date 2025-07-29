Sony Unveils FlexStrike Wireless Fight Stick Ahead of Evo 2025

Las Vegas, Nevada – Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the official name of its latest fighting game accessory: the FlexStrike wireless fight stick. The announcement comes just days before the Evolution Championship Series (Evo) begins in Las Vegas from August 1-3, 2025.

FlexStrike, previously known as Project Defiant, is designed for use with PlayStation 5 and PCs. It features a rechargeable battery, mechanical switch buttons, and toolless swappable restrictor gates. The stick offers options for square, circle, and octagon restrictor gates that can be conveniently stored within the device.

Edwin Foo, Sony’s Vice President of Product Development, stated the FlexStrike is intended to give players “more flexibility to play their favorite fighting games.” He highlighted its ultra-low latency wireless technology through PlayStation Link as a key feature.

The device will also be displayed for the first time at Evo 2025, where attendees can view it at the Fight Stick Museum and the Arc System Works booth. Although the display unit will not be the final product, it offers fans a sneak peek of the highly anticipated accessory.

In addition to its fight stick capabilities, players can connect their DualSense controller simultaneously for easier menu navigation. Furthermore, the FlexStrike supports audio chat through a single PS Link USB adapter, enabling an enhanced experience during battles.

Pricing and exact release details for the FlexStrike, which is set to launch in 2026, have yet to be announced. Fans are encouraged to follow PlayStation’s blog for updates.