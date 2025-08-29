Sony’s Upcoming PS6 Handheld May Feature Docking Capabilities

Los Angeles, CA – Sony is reportedly developing a handheld version of its next generation console, the PlayStation 6, with features similar to the Nintendo Switch.

This information comes from MLiD, a YouTube channel known for accurate console leaks. In a recent video, it revealed that Sony’s unreleased PS6 handheld could be dockable, allowing players to connect it to a television for enhanced gameplay.

According to MLiD, the PS6 handheld is set to launch alongside a more powerful home console in late 2027. The specifications suggest a robust architecture, featuring an AMD APU with four Zen 6 cores and two additional cores for system tasks.

Moore's Law is Dead, a source referenced in the video, claims that the handheld will outperform the base console’s performance when docked. It is expected to include a 16 x RDNA 5 GPU that runs at 1.2 GHz in handheld mode and up to 1.65 GHz when docked.

MLiD speculates that the PS6 handheld will retail around $500, reflecting its advanced capabilities. Notably, it would be Sony’s first native gaming handheld since the PlayStation Vita, released in 2011. While the PlayStation Portal was launched in 2023, it does not support native game play.

During a business meeting in the summer, Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Hideaki Nishino emphasized the company’s commitment to creating new ways for players to connect with games. He stated, “The future of the platform is top of mind.”

The last significant announcement regarding the PlayStation brand pointed towards Sony’s focus on backwards compatibility for future consoles.