Sooners Overcome Injuries to Secure Narrow Victory against Houston

The Oklahoma Sooners achieved a hard-fought victory on Saturday, improving their season record to 2-0. This win, however, came with a backdrop of numerous injuries that challenged the team’s depth and resilience.

Among the notable absentees in the game were wide receiver Andrew Anthony and linebacker Dasan McCullough, both of whom did not participate despite having previously missed time due to injuries. The offensive line also faced significant disruptions, with Branson Hickman, Geirean Hatchett, Troy Everett, and Isaiah Autry-Dent all sidelined.

Joshua Bates and Jake Taylor filled in the roles at center and right tackle, respectively. Unfortunately, Taylor left the game in the second quarter and did not return, prompting Michael Tarquin to step in at right tackle and Logan Howland to take over at left tackle.

Defensively, cornerback Jaden Davis exited in the second quarter due to an apparent right shoulder injury, which is concerning given his previous history, having missed three games last season and undergoing labrum surgery in the offseason.

Wide receiver Deion Burks also had a brief encounter with the medical staff during the second quarter as trainers attended to his left forearm. Despite this, Burks played in the second half and made significant contributions, finishing the game with nine receptions for 53 yards.

The injury situation for the Sooners continued to develop in the second half as linebacker Kip Lewis sustained an injury during the opening drive of the third quarter while making a tackle. Notably, he was able to return for the final drive of the quarter, completing the game with four tackles.