Sooners Scheduled to Face Houston in First Big 12 Opponent Since Joining SEC

This Saturday, the University of Oklahoma (OU) football team will compete against its first Big 12 opponent since transitioning to the Southeastern Conference (SEC). The matchup will take place in Norman, Oklahoma, against the University of Houston, a second-year member of the Big 12.

Despite overlapping in the Big 12 for only one year, OU and Houston have never faced each other in a conference game. Thus, while the atmosphere may differ from traditional Big 12 rivalries, the match will present a unique opportunity as it is the only scheduled Big 12 contest for the Sooners in the near future.

When questioned about the potential for rekindling past Big 12 rivalries in future non-conference schedules, OU’s athletic director, Joe Castiglione, expressed strong interest. He reaffirmed that the Sooners are open to scheduling games against Big 12 teams, emphasizing the benefits in terms of regional recruiting and fan engagement.

Castiglione remarked, “It’s not to say that we would look exclusively to Big 12 teams, but there are some additional benefits to playing in this region.” He pointed out that many traditional matchups from the Big 12 are still compelling.

While the Sooners have their sights set on future games against prominent Power Four opponents, immediate matchups with traditional rivals such as Oklahoma State, Baylor, and Kansas State remain unlikely. The Sooners have already scheduled high-profile games against Power Four schools through the year 2030, including matchups against Michigan and Nebraska.

Furthermore, Castiglione mentioned ongoing discussions with various FBS programs about potential non-conference dates in upcoming seasons, although he refrained from identifying which teams are involved to avoid putting pressure on those institutions.

The dynamics of SEC scheduling complicate the situation, as the conference may eventually transition from an eight-game to a nine-game schedule, influencing OU’s future non-conference planning. Should the SEC adopt a nine-game format, OU’s scheduling will be significantly impacted in the foreseeable years.

This Saturday’s game against Houston resulted from a quick scheduling adjustment after OU’s move to the SEC led to the cancellation of previously arranged non-conference games against schools like Alabama and Tennessee. Instead, the Sooners will host Tennessee as part of their inaugural SEC season.