Sophia Bush and Chris Carmack Star in Gripping Thriller

LOS ANGELES, CA

Sophia Bush and Chris Carmack are ready to captivate audiences with their new film, “The Stranger in My Home.” The thriller, which premieres digitally on June 24, tells the story of two families whose lives are turned upside down when a man named Tom Truby, played by Carmack, appears at their doorstep with shocking news.

Tom arrives unexpectedly, presenting a life-altering situation to both families. “All of a sudden, everyone’s reality is completely unbalanced—nobody knows what to make of it!” Carmack, 44, said during a joint Zoom interview.

The film revolves around the unsettling revelation that the teenage daughters of both families were switched at birth. This shocking twist raises fundamental questions about family and identity. “The question is: ‘What is family? Is this my daughter? Is that my daughter? I don’t even know,’” Carmack shared, highlighting the emotional turmoil the characters face.

The complexity of the situation is further increased by Tom’s troubling backstory. “Playing Tom was one of the funnest roles I’ve ever gotten to play,” said Carmack.

Bush, 42, portrays Ali, a mother determined to protect her daughter at all costs. “Chris and I are so grateful to have such wonderful source material,” Bush said. The film is based on a novel by Adele Parks, whose intricate storytelling has elevated the adaptation.

Ali is described as “relentless in the way she loves her kid,” but she is also confronted with unsettling new realities. “It’s an interesting thing to play a woman that sees and knows what’s going on with her kid so well, then finds out there’s so much that she doesn’t know at all,” Bush noted.

As the families grapple with the fallout from years of deception, tensions escalate. Police involvement adds further complications, including violence, threats, and a disappearance. “What was also wonderful with this story is that these are relative strangers sharing the most intimate experience upon first meeting,” Carmack explained.

As the plot unfurls, the actors navigate the emotional highs and lows, creating a gripping atmosphere. “The cognitive dissonance of that sort of emotional whiplash allowed us to constantly ‘hit the gas’ and then pull back,” Carmack said.

Fans can look forward to “The Stranger in My Home,” which promises to explore the intricacies of identity and family bonds.