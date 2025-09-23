Sophia Umansky Reveals Humorous Wedding Wardrobe Malfunction

LOS ANGELES, CA – Sophia Umansky, daughter of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Kyle Richards, opened up about a funny incident during her sister Alexia’s wedding on September 6. In a video shared on TikTok, the 25-year-old confessed that she unexpectedly peed through her SKIMS underwear without realizing she was still wearing them.

Umansky recounted how, after leaving a party with a friend, she turned to say she was ‘sure’ her underwear had vanished. ‘It’s just not on me anymore,’ she recalled telling her companion, while wearing a tight sequined dress that made it difficult to check for seams.

‘Either my underwear fell off or I was drunk and went pee and left it in the bathroom,’ Sophia joked as they made their way back to their temporary house. Later, when she rushed to the bathroom and noticed ‘no sound’ coming out, she looked down to discover she was ‘peeing right through’ her underwear.

Sophia described the experience as ‘humbling’ but decided to keep her soiled underwear since they were ‘a brand new pair of SKIMS.’ In her post, she praised the comfort of the underwear, saying, ‘It’s so comfortable, you can’t even feel that it’s there.’

Reactions poured in on social media, with some fans astonished by her decision to keep the underwear and others praising her honesty. ‘Interesting promotion but I’m sold,’ commented one user, while another added, ‘This should be an ad for SKIMS.’

The wedding occasion was also remarkable as it marked a reunion for Kyle Richards and estranged husband Mauricio Umansky, celebrating their daughter’s big day together. With over 200 guests, the event exuded love and joy.