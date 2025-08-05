Sophie Cunningham Champions Caitlin Clark in New Podcast Launch

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Sophie Cunningham, a guard for the Indiana Fever, has launched a new podcast, titled Show Me Something, with co-host West Wilson. The show will intertwine sports and pop culture, bringing an unfiltered perspective to fans of the WNBA.

In the first episode released Wednesday, Cunningham did not hold back her opinions, especially regarding her teammate Caitlin Clark, the newly recognized face of the league. Cunningham expressed frustration towards critics who downplay Clark’s impact, stating, ‘It literally pisses me off when people are like, ‘She’s not the face of the league.”

Clark, a former standout at Iowa and the first overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, has significantly elevated the league’s profile. Since her debut, the WNBA has experienced record television ratings and increased merchandise sales. Cunningham believes that dismissing Clark’s influence is unintelligent, proclaiming, ‘When people try to argue that [Clark] is not the face of our league, you’re literally dumb as s—.’

This passionate defense of Clark comes at a time when some players in the league are reportedly hesitant to embrace her popularity. Cunningham has taken on a protective role, once confronting an opponent who fouled Clark during a game. This fierce loyalty has not gone unnoticed, as it reportedly boosted her jersey sales and led to a new endorsement deal.

Additionally, the podcast’s creation had a rocky start. Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports, revealed that while he was interested in the podcast, he ultimately withdrew due to complications during negotiations with Cunningham’s agent. Portnoy remarked, ‘It felt like we were getting screwed.’

Cunningham is determined to balance her training, podcasting, and fan engagement as she continues to advocate for Clark on and off the court. With her outspoken nature and dedication to her teammate, Cunningham is making a statement about the importance of Clark’s role in the WNBA.