Sophie Cunningham Fined Again for Comments on WNBA Officiating

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — WNBA star Sophie Cunningham has been fined again for criticizing officiating during her podcast, “Show Me Something.” The latest penalty occurred after she made comments about the handling of Dallas Wings player Paige Bueckers.

Cunningham, who plays for the Indiana Fever, was ruled out for the remainder of the 2025 season due to a knee injury sustained during a game against the Connecticut Sun. Despite the setback on the court, she’s been vocal about her frustrations regarding officiating in the league.

On August 13, Cunningham shared her thoughts about Bueckers’ officiating during a podcast episode. “I love Paige to death, don’t get me wrong,” Cunningham said. “I think she’s a hell of a player and would love to play with her one day, but those refs were giving her every frickin’ whistle last night. Like you literally couldn’t touch her. That’s just so annoying to me.”

The WNBA did not overlook these comments and fined Cunningham, making it the third time she has been penalized for her remarks. “I’m officially 3-for-3 on being fined by the WNBA,” Cunningham told co-host West Wilson during a later episode.

Cunningham’s previous fines include a $500 penalty for a TikTok post criticizing officiating and a $1,500 fine related to her podcast debut, in which she also discussed officiating.

In the podcast, Cunningham expressed her perspective on referees’ performance, stating, “If I was a ref, I know I would mess up all the time. But when it is a simple call right in front of your face multiple times, what are you doing?”

Cunningham has played 30 games this season, averaging 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game. Her career took a significant turn this year, with her popularity expanding due to her active presence in media and on social platforms.

As she prepares to enter free agency, it’s uncertain whether Cunningham will return to the Fever next season, adding another layer of intrigue to her evolving career.