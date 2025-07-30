Sophie Cunningham Launches Podcast with The Volume Amid WNBA Stardom

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Sophie Cunningham, a guard for the Indiana Fever, is making waves in the sports and entertainment world. On July 30, 2025, she announced her new podcast deal with Colin Cowherd‘s digital media property, The Volume. The podcast, called “Show Me Something,” will be co-hosted by her high school friend, West Wilson, a reality star from Bravo’s “Summer House.” The show is set to debut today and will air weekly, featuring guests from sports, lifestyle, and entertainment.

“It’s an exciting time for the WNBA, and we’re thrilled to grow The Volume’s portfolio with a show that celebrates women’s sports, pop culture, and friendship,” said Dane Aagaard, chief revenue officer for The Volume, in a statement to Front Office Sports.

Cunningham’s rise to fame follows an intense altercation in a game on June 17, where she defended teammate Caitlin Clark against two players from the Connecticut Sun. Since that incident, her marketability has skyrocketed. She has landed endorsement deals with home security company Ring, Arby's, and Adidas, while her social media following has surged to over 1 million on both TikTok and Instagram.

In her first season with the Fever, after six years with another team, Cunningham has played in 21 games, averaging 7.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. She credits her success to the camaraderie she shares with her teammates and the spotlight brought by playing alongside stars like Clark.

“We want to cover everything from the WNBA to pop culture, food, and travel in this podcast,” Cunningham said during an interview. She also joked about her teammates getting hooked on Wilson’s reality TV antics. “I have everyone watching it because of West,” she added.

Wilson shared his excitement about co-hosting: “We want people to see who we really are, beyond public perception.” Both hosts have faced challenges in the media spotlight and look forward to discussing a wide array of topics, using humor and banter to connect with their audience.

As Cunningham embraces her dual role as an athlete and entertainer, the buzz around her continues to grow, leading to speculation about a potential future in professional wrestling. Women of Wrestling founder David McLane recently expressed interest in Cunningham joining the wrestling league, calling her a ‘stunning athlete.’

Cunningham’s evolving career demonstrates her versatility and the expanding opportunities for women in sports.