Sophie Cunningham Mocks Jacy Sheldon at Fever Fan Event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — During a fan event on Monday afternoon, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham took a lighthearted jab at WNBA player Jacy Sheldon. Cunningham signed a trading card of Sheldon with the message, “PROPERTY OF: SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM,” amusing both fans and her teammate Lexie Hull.

Sheldon, drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Wings in 2024, has stirred significant controversy among Fever fans. Following a Flagrant 1 foul on Iowa star Caitlin Clark during their June 17 game and a knee to Clark’s groin in a subsequent matchup on July 15, Sheldon’s reputation has taken a hit.

The June 17 clash saw tensions escalate, with Cunningham involved in a late-game incident that drew attention from the Fever faithful. Fans are particularly frustrated with the physical play Clark has endured, as the guard struggles with a right groin injury stemming from those encounters.

As of Tuesday, Clark will miss her 11th consecutive game due to this injury, marking a total of 20 absences in the 2025 season. Sheldon’s knee to Clark during the July 15 game is viewed by many as a contributing factor to her ongoing issues.

Ironically, Cunningham and the Fever are set to face Sheldon again, as she now plays for the Washington Mystics. The Mystics will visit Indianapolis on Friday, and fans are eager to see how the rivalry unfolds.