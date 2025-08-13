Sports
Sophie Cunningham Mocks Jacy Sheldon at Fever Fan Event
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — During a fan event on Monday afternoon, Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham took a lighthearted jab at WNBA player Jacy Sheldon. Cunningham signed a trading card of Sheldon with the message, “PROPERTY OF: SOPHIE CUNNINGHAM,” amusing both fans and her teammate Lexie Hull.
Sheldon, drafted fifth overall by the Dallas Wings in 2024, has stirred significant controversy among Fever fans. Following a Flagrant 1 foul on Iowa star Caitlin Clark during their June 17 game and a knee to Clark’s groin in a subsequent matchup on July 15, Sheldon’s reputation has taken a hit.
The June 17 clash saw tensions escalate, with Cunningham involved in a late-game incident that drew attention from the Fever faithful. Fans are particularly frustrated with the physical play Clark has endured, as the guard struggles with a right groin injury stemming from those encounters.
As of Tuesday, Clark will miss her 11th consecutive game due to this injury, marking a total of 20 absences in the 2025 season. Sheldon’s knee to Clark during the July 15 game is viewed by many as a contributing factor to her ongoing issues.
Ironically, Cunningham and the Fever are set to face Sheldon again, as she now plays for the Washington Mystics. The Mystics will visit Indianapolis on Friday, and fans are eager to see how the rivalry unfolds.
Recent Posts
- Venus and Jupiter Conjunction Promises Love and Abundance
- Pittsburgh Region Faces Unprecedented Dry Spell This August
- Yankees Struggling: Playoff Chances in Jeopardy
- Wordle Players Face Tough Challenge with August 13 Answer
- NBA Season Opener Features Thunder vs. Rockets, Lakers vs. Warriors
- Marathon Petroleum Reports Improved Renewable Diesel Performance
- Medical Journal Warns Against Using AI for Health Advice
- Peter Thiel’s Investment Causes 180 Life Sciences Share Surge
- Patch 25.16 Launches, Revamping League of Legends Balance
- Ewan McGregor Clarifies Obi-Wan Return Rumors at Fan Expo Boston
- Peacemaker Season 2 Will Feature Justice Gang Instead of Justice League Cameo
- Teen Pilot Avoids Trial With Donation for Cancer Research After Antarctic Landing
- Families Remember Victims of Japan’s Deadliest Plane Crash on 40th Anniversary
- Today’s Wordle #1515 Reveals the Secret Five-Letter Word
- Fans Await Final Season of The Boys Amid Rising Popularity
- Family Photo Sparks Debate About Johnson Family Dynamics
- Melissa McCarthy Recreates Iconic Ghost Scene at Pottery Class
- Borderlands 4 Promises Over 30 Billion Guns
- Exploring ‘Black Knight’: A Unique Take on Isekai and Historical Comedy
- Wildfire Smoke and Heat Advisory Impact Washington State