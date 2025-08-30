Sophie Cunningham Praises Rival Napheesa Collier on Podcast

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — Sophie Cunningham, a guard for the Indiana Fever, has recently become a fan favorite in the WNBA after joining the team this season. She spoke candidly about her long-time rival, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx, during a recent episode of the Show Me Something podcast.

Cunningham’s first season with the Fever has been tumultuous, as the team dealt with injuries. Despite this, she has played a key role in the team’s competitiveness. In a spirited discussion with co-host West Wilson, Cunningham reflected on her rivalry with Collier, who she considers one of the best players in the league.

“Speaking of WNBA, you want to get into it? Because I have some things to get off my chest,” Cunningham said. As the Fever faced the Lynx in back-to-back games, Cunningham acknowledged Collier’s talent, highlighting her impressive stats, which include averages of 23.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Cunningham revealed about their history, saying, “We’ve been playing against each other since junior high.” She noted the competitiveness of their encounters, recalling a championship game where her team beat Collier’s. “But Napheesa is a good. She’s probably the best player in our league. She has everything in her bag,” Cunningham praised.

She also recognized former Lynx star Maya Moore, indicating that the Lynx struggled after Moore’s departure until they drafted Collier in 2019. “She can guard one through five. She can shoot the three-ball. She’s long and she’s strong,” Cunningham said, praising Collier’s skills.

Napheesa Collier is currently a frontrunner for the league’s MVP award, a title that would be historic as the first for any Lynx player since 2017. Cunningham paid tribute to the Lynx’s head coach, Cheryl Reeve, calling her a “genius” for her coaching style that combines modern and traditional techniques.

The Minnesota Lynx currently lead the league standings with a 30-7 record, showcasing their dominance throughout the season. Cunningham, currently sidelined with a season-ending injury, expressed hope that the Fever will build a stronger team next season.