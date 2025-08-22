Sports
Sophie Cunningham Out for Season; Fever Add Shey Peddy
INDIANAPOLIS (Aug. 19, 2025) — The Indiana Fever have announced that guard Sophie Cunningham will miss the remainder of the 2025 WNBA season due to an injury suffered during a game against the Connecticut Sun.
Cunningham tore her right MCL during the second quarter of the game on Sunday. Despite the season-ending injury, she is expected to make a full recovery.
In response to Cunningham’s injury, the Fever have signed veteran guard Shey Peddy to a seven-day hardship contract. Peddy, who has six years of experience in the WNBA, most recently played for the LA Sparks, averaging 5.0 points and 2.7 assists over six games.
Peddy’s career began in 2019, and she has also played for the Phoenix Mercury and Washington Mystics. Over her career, she has averaged 5.9 points and 2.3 assists, with a shooting percentage of 40.2 from the field. Last offseason, she was named Defensive Player of the Year at Athletes Unlimited.
Peddy will wear No. 5 for the Fever. The team released Kyra Lambert, who was on a seven-day hardship contract and made her WNBA debut during the Fever’s overtime win against the Sun.
Cunningham’s injury marks a tough turn for the Fever, who are already missing two other players: Sydney Colson (ACL) and Aari McDonald (foot). The team is awaiting the return of superstar point guard Caitlin Clark, who has been sidelined since July 15. However, a team spokesperson confirmed that Lambert’s release was not connected to any update on Clark.
As Indiana navigates through their challenging season, they currently have two hardship spots filled, one by former Sparks guard Odyssey Sims, who has played in three games. They are anticipated to add another player after Friday’s game against Minnesota.
With Clark absent, the Fever’s pursuit of a postseason spot seems daunting. As fans eagerly await news about Clark’s status, the team’s efforts to fill roster gaps continue.
