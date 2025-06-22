Sophie Cunningham Supports Caitlin Clark with T-Shirt After Game Controversies

Las Vegas, Nevada — Sophie Cunningham arrived for the Fever‘s game against the Aces on Sunday, June 22, 2025, sporting a shirt that supports her teammate Caitlin Clark. The 28-year-old player received media attention after a physical matchup with the Sun’s Jacy Sheldon earlier in the week.

Cunningham’s gesture comes just five days after she tackled Sheldon in response to a previous foul on Clark during Tuesday’s game. At T-Mobile Arena, she wore a loose-fitting white ‘Tres Leches’ t-shirt, which nods to the friendship shared between her, Clark, and teammate Lexie Hull.

Cunningham joined the Fever after being traded from the Phoenix Mercury and quickly formed a close bond with Clark and Hull, leading fans to adopt the name ‘Tres Leches,’ meaning the Three Milks.

Ahead of the game, Cunningham discussed the ongoing tensions from the previous match, stating, ‘I’m not focused on the extracurricular activities. It was just part of the game.’ She also criticized the referees for not adequately protecting star players in the WNBA. ‘At the end of the day, I’m going to protect my teammates. That’s what I do. And I’m a team player, so it’s all good,’ she added.

The Fever’s coach, Stephanie White, supported Cunningham’s remarks, noting that the officiating lacked control, and they anticipated issues arising during the game. Tensions flared when Clark was provoked by Sheldon, who made inflammatory comments earlier in the contest. Cunningham intervened late in the game, tackling Sheldon after a controversial confrontation.

This incident was among several heated exchanges during the match, indicating an escalating rivalry. As the league assesses both players’ actions, Cunningham received a fine for her involvement. The ongoing drama highlights the fierce competition within the WNBA as both teams aim for dominance in the league.