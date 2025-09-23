Sophie Rain Celebrates 21st Birthday with Shaquille O’Neal in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV — Sophie Rain celebrated her 21st birthday in style when she unexpectedly met NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal during her night out. The OnlyFans model posted a photo with O’Neal that quickly went viral.

“Look who I ran into on my birthday!!” Rain captioned the picture on X, showing her seated next to O’Neal while holding a drink. She playfully raised a middle finger at the camera, while the Hall of Famer smiled in his colorful attire.

The joyful encounter sparked thousands of online reactions. One social media user commented, “Only Sophie would casually run into a literal legend on her bday,” while another joked about her job, suggesting they would pay to see the interaction.

Speaking to Complex later, Rain described her time with O’Neal as surreal. “I was out with friends celebrating turning 21, and all of a sudden Shaq was right there. It didn’t even feel real,” she said. “He was so friendly and down-to-earth, making the night even more unforgettable.”

Rain, who has earned more than $83 million from her OnlyFans account in the past year, added, “Turning 21 was a big deal, but now I’ll always have this crazy story tied to it.”

Following the photo, she shared a video where O’Neal took on the role of DJ for her birthday party, further igniting excitement online. Comments poured in, with users noting that having an NBA Hall of Famer DJ at a birthday is quite the “big flex.”

Despite the positive buzz, not everyone reacted favorably. Some critics voiced their disapproval, particularly due to Rain’s adult industry background, while others were simply intrigued by the unexpected encounter.

As fans continue to discuss the event on social media, O’Neal has not yet commented on the surprise party he helped create.