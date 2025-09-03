Sophie Turner Cast as Lara Croft in Amazon’s Tomb Raider Series

LOS ANGELES, CA — Amazon Prime Video confirmed today that Sophie Turner will star as Lara Croft in the upcoming Tomb Raider series. Production is set to begin on January 19, 2026, marking a significant milestone for the long-awaited adaptation of the popular video game franchise.

Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, emerged as the frontrunner for the iconic role in late 2024. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, creator and executive producer, expressed her excitement in a statement, saying, “I’m so excited to announce the formidable Sophie Turner as our Lara alongside this phenomenal creative team.”

Joining Turner and Waller-Bridge is Chad Hodge, who will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer. Jonathan Van Tulleken has been brought on as the director and also takes an executive producer role for the series.

Waller-Bridge further noted the passion of the team for Lara Croft, stating, “Everyone on board is wildly passionate about Lara and are all as outrageous, brave, and hilarious as she is. Get your artifacts out — Croft is coming.”

Turner also shared her enthusiasm, stating, “I am thrilled beyond measure to be playing Lara Croft. She’s such an iconic character, who means so much to so many — and I am giving everything I’ve got.” She acknowledged the challenge of following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander, who previously portrayed the character in major films.

Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television at Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, praised the casting choice, stating, “Lara Croft is one of the most recognizable and iconic video game characters of all time.” He affirmed that the series would honor the beloved Tomb Raider legacy while delivering fresh adventures.

The Tomb Raider series has been in development since early 2023, with Amazon officially greenlighting the project in May 2024, after months of speculation and creative changes. The collaboration between Prime Video, Crystal Dynamics, and Story Kitchen aims to launch a bold new chapter in Croft’s legendary adventures as production kicks off next month.