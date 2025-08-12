Sophie Turner Responds to Criticism of Her Parenting After Night Out

London, England — Actress Sophie Turner, known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO‘s “Game of Thrones,” recently confronted a critic on social media after enjoying a night out. Last week, Turner shared photos from an Oasis concert in London, where she was seen having fun with friends.

In the comments section of her post, one user accused her of “forgetting” her two daughters during her outing. The comment read, “lmao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.”

Turner shot back a sharp response, stating, “Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves. So… Get this… There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.” Her reply received praise from many fans who defended her right to enjoy time away from her children.

The Emmy nominee shares two young daughters, Willa, four, and Delphine, two, with her ex-husband Joe Jonas. The couple married in 2019 but announced their split in 2023, eventually agreeing on a shared custody arrangement.

In a joint statement at the time, they expressed their commitment to co-parenting, saying, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.” Jonas has since praised Turner for being a great role model for their daughters, expressing his hope that they grow to be confident and open-minded.

Turner, who has openly discussed her experiences with “mum guilt,” previously reflected on the challenges of balancing her career and motherhood. She noted, “I completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother – mum guilt is so real!” Despite the pressures of public scrutiny, she remains committed to being a good parent.

This latest exchange highlights the societal challenges many parents face when balancing personal lives and family responsibilities, especially in the public eye.