Sophie Turner Stuns in Snake-Print Dress Amid Controversy

New York City, NY – Actress Sophie Turner made a stylish appearance on Thursday, August 14, 2025, just days after facing criticism online. The 29-year-old ‘Game of Thrones’ alum wore a striking snake-print dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin‘s Fall 2025 collection while stepping out in the city.

Earlier this month, Turner went viral after responding to a negative comment on social media regarding her parenting. A user questioned her priorities, saying, “Lmfao I think she has forgotten that she has two kids.” Turner, who shares daughters Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, with ex-husband Joe Jonas, quickly defended herself.

She wrote, “Ah I’m so sorry sometimes I forget some people can’t think for themselves. So…. Get this…. There’s this crazy thing called shared custody. Maybe, just maybe, they were with their dad that day.” Her comments drew attention and support from fans who appreciated her candidness.

Turner and Jonas, who married in 2019 and separated in September 2024, have reportedly maintained a respectful co-parenting relationship. A source told PEOPLE in July, “There’s a mutual respect now, and they’ve hit a surprisingly peaceful groove.” The couple has continued to navigate their split amicably despite living on different continents.

Turner recently shared photos from an Oasis concert on August 4, showing her enjoying a night out with friends. She captioned her post, “Bucket hats & beers…. That’ll do me. Thank you.”