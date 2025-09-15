Sotomayor Talks Change, Courts, and New Children’s Book

New York, NY – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor discussed the role of citizens in enacting lasting change during an interview on “CBS Mornings” Tuesday. She emphasized that the power to change society does not rest with the courts, but with the people.

“I don’t think whether I’m concerned matters. I think what matters is whether people are concerned,” Sotomayor said. “In the end, I don’t change what exists. People change what they don’t like or they support what they do like. The power of change is in people.”

The justice declined to provide specifics on her recent dissent regarding a case involving immigration sweeps in Los Angeles. The case temporarily barred federal agents from using racial or ethnic profiling. Sotomayor warned that the decision opens the door to racial profiling, but cited the case’s pending status.

“I can’t and I won’t. It’s a pending case right now,” she said. “There will be further proceedings in the court below.”

Sotomayor encouraged Americans to read full court opinions and understand the reasoning of both sides. “Many of my reasons are based solely on the precedents that have established what reasonable cause for police to stop individuals are,” she stated.

In her dissent, Sotomayor expressed her commitment to defending constitutional freedoms, criticizing the Supreme Court’s use of its “shadow docket” for expedited decisions. “The emergency docket is just that, it’s a situation in which you are trying to bypass the decision of the lower court before they are finished,” she explained.

As she promotes her new children’s book, “Just Shine: How to Be Your Best You,” the justice reflected on the lessons from her mother, Celina. The book is available in both English and Spanish and features an audiobook narrated by singer Gloria Estefan. Sotomayor said the book aims to show children how to make the world light up through love and care.

“Caring and understanding them. Listening. Showing your love by showing them the best side of themselves. That’s what this book is trying to show kids,” she added.

Sotomayor credited her mother as her greatest teacher, emphasizing the lasting impact of parental guidance. “It is parents who are your first teacher and the longest lasting teacher in terms of the lessons you take,” she said.

“Just Shine!: How to Be a Better You” is currently on sale now.