Soulful Rendition of ‘Jai Ganesh Deva’ Released for Ganesh Chaturthi

This Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees can experience a unique rendition of the beloved traditional bhajan, ‘Jai Ganesh Deva’. The bhajan is performed by renowned artists Kinjal Chatterjee, Rajeev Prasanna, and Rajat Prasanna, signifying a blend of tradition and modern creativity.

Composed by the talented duo Rajeev Prasanna and Rajat Prasanna, this new version encapsulates the timeless devotion towards Lord Ganesha while incorporating a fresh musical twist that is likely to appeal to contemporary audiences.

The lyrics of ‘Jai Ganesh Deva’ remain rooted in traditional devotion, preserving the spiritual essence that has been appreciated by generations of followers. Produced by *SHADIN* (Ankit Bhardwaj), this rendition serves as a tribute to Lord Ganesha and celebrates the cultural richness of the festival.

The song evokes feelings of reverence and joy, making it a perfect addition to the festivities associated with Ganesh Chaturthi. ‘Jai Ganesh Deva’ will be accessible across all major streaming platforms starting today evening.

As the festival approaches, families are encouraged to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes with this beautiful blend of both tradition and innovation.