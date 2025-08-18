Soulshine at Sea 3 Music Cruise Canceled Amid Allegations Against Michael Franti

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida – The Soulshine at Sea 3 music cruise, featuring Michael Franti, has been canceled after several artists withdrew from the lineup. Notable acts such as Dispatch, Maggie Rose, HIRIE, and Liz Vice announced they would no longer participate, prompting the decision.

Festival promoter Sixthman revealed on Sunday that the event, originally slated for November 4–8, 2025, will not proceed. In a statement, they said, “In light of recent events, the Soulshine at Sea with Michael Franti event scheduled for November 4-8, 2025, is cancelled. We are actively working to announce a new event that will sail November 4-8, 2025.”

The statement also addressed guests who booked for the event, saying, “All guests will be offered options regarding their reservations, which include a full refund or future Sixthman credit.”

Michael Franti, born April 21, 1966, is a singer-songwriter known for his work with Michael Franti & Spearhead. His career kicked off in the 1980s with groups like The Beatnigs and The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy, before he formed Spearhead. The band is recognized for popular albums such as Stay Human (2001) and All Rebel Rockers (2008).

Recently, allegations surfaced regarding Franti. Earlier this month, singer-songwriter Canal claimed she was sexually abused and groomed by a powerful man in the music industry when she was 19. In an Instagram post, she explained, “This is something I’ve never spoken about publicly, and have been holding for 8 years now.” She elaborated on her experience, expressing the toll it took on her life.

While Canal did not directly name Franti, online discussions hinted at him, as she previously collaborated with him in 2018. Under this scrutiny, Franti released a statement admitting to a consensual relationship with an unnamed artist outside of his marriage, saying, “I vehemently dispute any version of the story that says otherwise.”

The situation continues to develop as Sixthman prepares to announce the new event.