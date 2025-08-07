Sports
Sounders Face Club Tijuana in 2025 Leagues Cup Match
SEATTLE, WA – The Seattle Sounders are set to host Club Tijuana on Wednesday during Matchday 3 of Phase One in the 2025 Leagues Cup. The match kicks off at 8 p.m. PT at Lumen Field.
Fans can catch the game on various platforms; it will be televised, and Spanish listenership is available on El Rey 1360AM.
This year’s Leagues Cup includes all 18 Liga MX teams and the top 18 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS). The teams are categorized into Eastern and Western divisions, based on their performance in the 2024 season. Each team will play three games in the group stage, and there are no draws; matches that end in a tie will go directly to penalty shootouts.
The stakes are high for the Sounders. The top three teams in the tournament will secure spots for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the eventual champion gaining direct entrance to the Round of 16.
Club Tijuana, founded in 2007, is currently placed 10th in the Liga MX Apertura with four points from three matches. They are coming off a tough 5-2 loss against the LA Galaxy but managed a win over the Colorado Rapids.
The Sounders have had an impressive run and remain unbeaten over the last eight matches, with an overall record of 5 wins and 3 draws since competing in the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month. They have netted 23 goals during this stretch.
Head-to-head, Wednesday’s match marks only the second meeting between the clubs since a friendly in March 2015, which ended in a 2-2 draw. During that match, Lamar Neagle and Sounders Assistant Coach Andy Rose scored for Seattle.
The matchup will showcase two teenage Mexican stars in the midfield: Sounders’ 19-year-old midfielder and Mexico international meets 16-year-old Club Tijuana player Gilberto Mora. Both players are regarded as bright young talents in their respective leagues.
A win would secure Seattle’s place in the quarterfinals, while a draw with a penalty shootout victory would still provide a solid chance for advancement based on current standings and goal differentials. The excitement for the match continues to build as Sounders fans anticipate the action on the pitch.
Seattle Sounders continue their pursuit for glory in an event promising to bring thrilling competition.
