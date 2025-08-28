Sounders Face Galaxy in Leagues Cup Semifinals Showdown

CARSON, California – The Seattle Sounders will visit the LA Galaxy on Wednesday at 7:45 p.m. PT for the Leagues Cup Semifinals. The match takes place at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Fans can watch the match on Univision or Apple TV+. Those wishing to hear the game can tune in to 93.3 KJR FM in English or El Rey 1360AM in Spanish.

This year’s Leagues Cup includes 18 teams from Liga MX and the top 18 clubs from Major League Soccer (MLS). Groups feature teams divided by regions, and no draws are allowed. If matches end in ties, they head straight to penalty shootouts. Both teams earn a point for a draw, plus an additional point for the shootout winner. The top four clubs from each league will compete in single-elimination knockout rounds.

The stakes are high, as the top three teams from the Leagues Cup will earn automatic spots in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup, with the tournament champion moving directly to the Round of 16.

The Sounders topped their group, defeating Cruz Azul 7-0, Santos Laguna 2-1, and Tijuana 2-1. The Galaxy finished third in their group, defeating Tijuana 5-2, losing to Cruz Azul 8-7 on penalties, and beating Santos Laguna 4-0.

In the quarterfinals, the Sounders defeated Club Puebla 4-3 in penalties after a scoreless draw while the Galaxy won against Pachuca 2-1.

This match is critical as the victor will face the winner of the Inter Miami and Orlando City match in the Leagues Cup Final on August 31. The two losing teams will also vie for third and fourth place on the same day.

The Sounders recently triumphed over the Galaxy with a 4-0 victory just two weeks ago. In that match, Julián Aude scored an own goal, with an additional brace from the Sounders.

However, the Sounders will be without Musovski, who was suspended for receiving a red card in the quarterfinals. This extends to the Leagues Cup Final, should the Sounders progress further. Nonetheless, goalkeeper Thomas will return for Seattle after resting during the weekend’s regular season game.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy are showing improvement after a challenging start to the season, with a current record of 4-2-2 in their last games. However, they still have the league’s worst defensive record, having conceded 55 goals over 27 contests.

As both teams gear up for this important semifinal clash, anticipation builds for a thrilling match that could reshape their seasons.