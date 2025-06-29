Sounders FC Hosts Austin FC on Pride Night

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders are set to host Austin FC on Saturday, June 28, as part of their Pride Night celebration at Lumen Field. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. PT.

Fans can watch the game on local television, with coverage available on 93.3 KJR FM, Sirius XM FC 157, and El Rey 1360AM for radio listeners. This matchup marks the first of two meetings this season between the two teams.

As of now, both teams hold identical records of 7 wins, 6 losses, and 5 draws, putting Seattle in sixth place and Austin in seventh in the Western Conference standings with 26 points each.

In their last encounter on July 13, 2024, the Sounders claimed a narrow 1-0 victory at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas. The match featured a standout performance from Seattle before Austin’s Brendan Hines-Ike was sent off late in the game.

To celebrate Pride Night, fans can purchase a $36 ticket that includes a pair of rainbow Pride socks adorned with Sounders branding. This initiative aims to promote inclusivity and community among supporters.

The Sounders are coming off a historic run in the FIFA Club World Cup, bolstered by the return of forward Jordan Morris, who made a late-game appearance against Paris Saint-Germain after recovering from a hamstring injury.

Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan also shined during the World Cup, highlighting his capabilities against some of the best competitors globally.

Seattle attracted over 130,000 fans for their three FIFA Club World Cup matches, demonstrating the city’s strong support for the team.

Austin FC, who had the previous weekend off, last played on June 14, securing a 2-1 victory against the New York Red Bulls. Despite their playoff spot, Austin’s scoring issues persist, as they are tied for the fewest goals this season with just 15.

Brandon Vazquez, Austin’s player to watch, has contributed significantly to the team’s offense, accounting for one-third of their goals this season following his transfer from Monterrey.

Join fans tonight at Lumen Field for an evening of celebration and soccer.