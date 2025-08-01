Sounders FC Launches Docuseries on Jesús Ferreira’s Journey

RENTON, WASH. – Sounders FC announced that the first episode of its four-part docuseries, “All Forward: The Jesús Ferreira Story,” will debut on Wednesday, July 30. The series, presented by Providence Swedish, offers a unique look at Seattle’s first-year forward and U.S. Men’s National Team veteran, exploring his life on and off the field.

Throughout the docuseries, fans will follow Ferreira as he transitions from FC Dallas to Sounders FC, where he not only adjusts to a new community but also celebrates milestones like the birth of his first child. The series stresses the significance of physical and mental wellness and is scheduled to run until early October.

“This project came to life thanks to Jesús and our team of filmmakers, who were committed to an authentic story,” said Sounders FC Chief Revenue Officer Courtney Carter. “We captured the intersections of performance, family, and community, which are vital to our players’ overall wellness.”

The first episode, titled “The Dynasty Calls,” focuses on Ferreira’s adjustment to his new surroundings in Seattle. Subsequent episodes will delve into his family’s influence, his love for animals, and the joy of becoming a father.

Ferreira expressed his excitement about the series, stating, “This season has been transformative for me, both professionally and personally. I’m grateful to have the chance to share my story.”

A Colombian-born forward, Ferreira has quickly become one of the top attackers in MLS. The 24-year-old joined Seattle in January after eight seasons with FC Dallas, where he was a two-time MLS All-Star. He has scored 56 goals and provided 40 assists in his career, with three goals and six assists this season.

Sounders FC has collaborated with two content creation studios for this project. Pie and Michelle Inciarte serve as co-directors, with Jazzy Kettenacker overseeing post-production.

In related news, Sounders FC will begin its Leagues Cup 2025 campaign with a match against Cruz Azul on July 31 at Lumen Field following a recent 2-2 draw against Atlanta United.