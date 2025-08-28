Sounders Set to Face Inter Miami in 2025 Leagues Cup Final

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Sounders will host Inter Miami in the 2025 Leagues Cup final on Sunday, August 31, marking the third consecutive all-MLS Leagues Cup final. The event is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. PT at Lumen Field.

The Sounders earned their spot in the final after a decisive 2-0 victory over the LA Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park. Pedro de la Vega scored the first goal in the 7th minute, taking advantage of a rebound. De Rosario followed up with a brilliant goal in the 57th minute, flicking the ball over his head and pushing through three defenders before finding the net.

With this win, the Sounders not only secured a place in the final but also qualified for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. “We are excited to reach the final and aim for our first Leagues Cup title,” a Sounders spokesperson stated.

Inter Miami also showcased impressive skills to clinch their final spot. Lionel Messi, returning from a hamstring injury, scored two important goals in a thrilling comeback against their rival in the Florida Derby at Chase Stadium. He equalized from the penalty spot and then netted a stunning goal from a give-and-go just minutes before time. Another Miami goal sealed the match with a tremendous finish in stoppage time.

The Leagues Cup’s third-place match between LA Galaxy and Orlando City will determine the final Concacaf Champions Cup berth.