South Africa Clinches Thrilling Win Over India in 2nd ODI

New Raipur, Chhattisgarh — South Africa leveled the three-match ODI series against India with a thrilling four-wicket victory at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on December 3, 2025. Chasing a daunting target of 359 runs, the Proteas achieved their goal with just four balls to spare.

Aiden Markram was the star for South Africa, scoring a crucial century of 110 runs off 98 balls, while Matthew Breetzke and Dewald Brevis contributed valuable fifties. Corbin Bosch capped off the innings with a high-pressure knock of 29 runs, sealing the win for his team.

After losing the toss, India batted first and posted a solid total of 358 runs for five wickets. Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad anchored the innings with a remarkable 195-run partnership for the third wicket. Kohli scored 102 runs from 93 balls, and Gaikwad notched his maiden ODI century with an impressive 105 runs off 83 balls. KL Rahul added a fiery 66 runs off just 43 balls, helping India maintain a steady run rate through the innings.

India got off to a bright start with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma, but both fell cheaply to Nandre Burger. Sharma was dismissed for 14 runs, while Jaiswal managed 22. Kohli and Gaikwad steadied the innings after the early loss of wickets, regularly finding boundaries and rotating the strike effectively. Their partnership came to an end when Gaikwad was dismissed, while Kohli continued to dominate, reaching his 53rd ODI century.

Upon beginning their chase, South Africa faced an early setback as Quinton de Kock was dismissed for just 8 runs. However, Markram’s partnership with Temba Bavuma, who contributed 46 runs, helped stabilize the innings. Following the dismissals of Markram and Bavuma, Breetzke and Brevis stepped up in a crucial partnership, scoring brisk runs to keep the chase alive.

In the final overs, Corbin Bosch played a pivotal role, hitting the winning runs and ensuring South Africa’s successful chase of the hefty target. With this win, South Africa has squared the series at 1-1, setting the stage for a decisive final ODI in Vizag.