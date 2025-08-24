South Africa Defeats Australia 30-22 in Thrilling Rugby Championship Clash

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — South Africa redeemed themselves with a hard-fought 30-22 victory over Australia in the Rugby Championship on Saturday, August 23, 2025. The Springboks had suffered a defeat in their previous encounter but made a strong comeback at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town.

Handre Pollard played a crucial role, scoring 15 points through three penalties and three conversions. Canan Moodie, Kwagga Smith, and Eben Etzebeth also touched down for the Springboks, who had led 20-10 at halftime.

“Sometimes it’s just about getting back on the horse,” said South African head coach Rassie Erasmus. “This wasn’t a great performance, but when we lose, there’s a lot of analysis that follows. Given the pressure, I think we did well to win.”

Australia fought valiantly, scoring three tries from Corey Toole, Max Jorgensen, and Brandon Paenga-Amosa, but they struggled to match South Africa’s overall control. Captain Fraser McReight expressed pride in his team’s effort: “It was a great physical battle, and I am super proud of my boys. We fought right to the end.”

The final moments of the match saw Australia attempt to secure a losing bonus point, but James O’Connor missed two late penalties, marking a rough day for the Wallabies at the tee. O’Connor’s missed kicks ultimately proved costly, preventing a closer finish.

Following the match, Erasmus noted the importance of winning this game as South Africa prepares to face New Zealand. “We need to beat them at least once to defend our title,” he said. The Springboks currently sit in third place in the tournament.