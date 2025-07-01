South Africa Dominates Zimbabwe in First Test

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe — South Africa triumphed over Zimbabwe by 328 runs in their first Test at Queens Sports Club, which took place from June 28 to July 1, 2025. The match marked a notable win for South Africa, showcasing the depth of their team.

After winning the toss, South Africa chose to bat first. Their batting lineup, although missing key players due to injury and rest, including captain Temba Bavuma, showed resilience. Wiaan Mulder scored a brilliant 147 runs, leading the charge as South Africa set a formidable target of 537 runs for Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe’s innings began poorly, ending the second day at just 32 for 1, needing an additional 505 runs to win. The pressure increased for the home team on the third day when South Africa’s bowlers, especially Corbin Bosch and Keshav Maharaj, dismissed key Zimbabwean batsmen, leaving them struggling.

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani, who missed several overs due to illness, couldn’t help turn the tide. The day saw South Africa take firm control, and at lunch, they had stretched their lead to 352 runs.

Despite a small breakthrough for Zimbabwe when South Africa’s David Bedingham fell for 35, the South African batsmen continued to pile on runs. Mulder, supported by Kyle Verreynne, who scored 36, set the stage for a commanding South African innings.

Zimbabwe’s bowling lineup faltered, and after losing several wickets quickly, they succumbed to South Africa’s impressive total, managing only 208 runs in their two innings. The match concluded with South Africa firmly outplaying Zimbabwe.

As Zimbabwe prepares for their next match, concerns remain over their batting lineup’s ability to compete against the strong South African side. The team will need to regroup and develop strategies to overcome their historical struggles against their neighbors.

With this victory, South Africa continues to reinforce its position in the Test arena following their recent World Test Championship success.