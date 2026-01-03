Politics
South America Faces Political Shift Amid Rising Crime Concerns
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil (AP) — South America is witnessing a significant political shift towards the right as concerns about crime and insecurity grow. This change has emerged through recent elections where conservative and far-right leaders have gained power, reshaping the region’s political landscape.
In 2025, several countries, including Bolivia and Chile, experienced a fall from decades of socialist governance. The elections have revealed that voters increasingly prioritize safety and security in response to rising crime rates and illegal immigration. NPR correspondent Carrie Kahn reported that the right’s tough-on-crime rhetoric resonates strongly with constituents as they express dissatisfaction with current government policies.
Underpinning this rightward shift is a backdrop of escalating violence and crime, prompting some governments to adopt militarized responses and increased law enforcement measures. Countries like El Salvador have implemented stringent public safety policies that are now being emulated across the continent.
The shift has also been influenced by external factors, including the United States’ military and political stance in the region, particularly under the Trump administration. In the past year, former President Trump’s administration intensified scrutiny and engagement with South American nations, leading to a push for stability and control amid rising crime.
Prominent figures, like Secretary of State Marco Rubio, advocate for a cooperative approach to enhance security across the hemisphere. Local governments under right-leaning leadership are leaning into this discourse, often intertwining crime concerns with discussions on immigration, further polarizing voters.
Upcoming elections in countries such as Brazil may solidify the trend as incumbents like President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva face challenges addressing rising crime rates while balancing progressive policies. Security is projected to continue dominating the agenda in 2026, influencing political dynamics and voter sentiments across the continent.
