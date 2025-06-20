News
South Bohemian Region Named Best Place to Live in Czech Republic
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — The South Bohemian Region has been named the best place to live in the Czech Republic according to the latest Place for Living ranking by research agency Datank. This year’s results were announced on Tuesday, marking the first time in two years that Prague has not held the top spot.
The annual survey, now in its 15th year, examines quality-of-life indicators across all 14 regions of the country. It utilizes a combination of statistical data and public opinion to evaluate the regions. Hradec Králové and Zlín were ranked second and third, respectively.
Datank collected data in March from 23 official sources and surveyed 1,600 respondents. The evaluation included 88 criteria across eight categories, such as safety, infrastructure, education, and environmental sustainability. “The aim is to highlight regions making real progress in improving quality of life,” said research director David Pavlát.
The South Bohemian Region achieved high scores in areas including traffic safety, availability of social care beds, completed housing, and access to grammar schools. Regional governor Martin Kuba emphasized the importance of creating a future for the younger generation in the region.
Hradec Králové excelled in healthcare and environmental efforts, while Zlín was noted for its small class sizes and municipal waste reduction. Conversely, the Ústí nad Labem and Karlovy Vary regions ranked at the bottom of the list.
Prague, which previously ranked first, fell to seventh due to high crime rates, poor environmental metrics, and housing affordability issues. The researchers hope that these rankings will inspire continued improvement in the quality of life across the Czech Republic.
