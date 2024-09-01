South Carolina Basketball Star Ashlyn Watkins Arrested on Assault and Kidnapping Charges

South Carolina women’s basketball player Ashlyn Watkins was recently arrested on charges related to assault and battery and kidnapping. The warrant for her arrest, filed by the University of South Carolina Police Department, outlines serious allegations against Watkins.

According to the details in the warrant, Watkins allegedly assaulted the victim by forcefully grabbing her face, pulling her arms, and pushing her. Additionally, it is reported that she picked up the victim against her will and carried her away, thereby exerting control over the victim’s movements.

Significantly, the report states that Watkins grabbed the victim’s head and forced her to walk down the hall, preventing her from leaving. The situation escalated to the point where the victim managed to free herself and activated a fire alarm, prompting an emergency response from local authorities.

Upon arrival, first responders treated the victim for injuries, which were described as non-life-threatening. The identity of the victim remains undisclosed in the court documents.

During a bond hearing, it was revealed that both Watkins and the victim were previously acquainted. In response to the allegations, Watkins’ attorney, Todd Rutherford, advised the public to exercise patience, asserting that the matter may ultimately be a misunderstanding.

Watkins was granted a $30,000 personal recognizance bond and instructed to refrain from any direct or indirect contact with the victim. Furthermore, the court mandated that she maintain a distance of 1,000 feet from the victim’s residence, workplace, school, and place of worship.

As part of the conditions of her release, Watkins is allowed to travel out of state for basketball games and practices. She is set to appear in court on October 25.

A rising junior, Ashlyn Watkins stands at 6-foot-3 and had a notable season the previous year, averaging 9.2 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks, who achieved a historic 38-0 record, becoming the first undefeated national champions since 2016.

Watkins is renowned for her remarkable athleticism, having made history as the first player in South Carolina’s program to dunk during a game in her freshman year, a feat she repeated in the subsequent season.