South Carolina Beats Virginia Tech 24-11 in Season Opener

ATLANTA, GA — No. 13 South Carolina defeated Virginia Tech 24-11 on August 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Aflac Kickoff, marking the opener for both college football teams.

The Gamecocks set the tone early with a 15-yard touchdown run by quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Virginia Tech responded with a safety from a sack but struggled to maintain momentum throughout the game.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer praised the performance of Vicari Swain, who returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown, breaking open a close game in the fourth quarter. “Thought you’d like a special teams touchdown,” Beamer said, referring to his father, Frank Beamer, who pioneered “Beamerball” at Virginia Tech.

After Virginia Tech managed a field goal to make it 10-8, Sellers connected with Nyck Harbor on a deep 64-yard touchdown pass that restored a two-score lead for the Gamecocks. Harbor finished with 99 receiving yards on three catches.

While South Carolina’s offense capitalized on special teams plays, Virginia Tech struggled, managing only field goals from kicker John Love, who made three kicks, including a 56-yarder.

“Just self-inflicted wounds,” said Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones, who threw two interceptions. “You can’t shoot yourselves in the foot against a good opponent.” Drones finished the game 15 of 35 for 221 yards.

The Gamecocks’ defense intercepted two passes and recorded multiple sacks against Drones. South Carolina’s next challenge is against South Carolina State, while Virginia Tech will play Vanderbilt.