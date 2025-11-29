South Carolina Dominates Coastal Carolina in 51-7 Victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – South Carolina put on a dominant display against Coastal Carolina, winning 51-7 in a convincing performance ahead of their final game of the season against Clemson.

The Gamecocks set the tone early. On the first play of the game, quarterback LaNorris Sellers completed a screen pass to his brother, Jayden Sellers, who raced 70 yards for a touchdown. After a quick punt from Coastal Carolina, South Carolina kept the momentum going with a six-play, 74-yard drive that ended in a 2-yard rushing touchdown by LaNorris Sellers, making the score 13-0.

Coastal Carolina’s quarterback, Tad Hudson, was then sacked by South Carolina’s Brian Thomas Jr., leading to a turnover. This setback allowed the Gamecocks to score again in just three plays, with tight end Brady Hunt crossing the goal line to extend the lead to 20-0 by the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter continued the trend of South Carolina dominance. After a significant gain from a screen pass, LaNorris Sellers rolled out and connected with Donovan Murph for another touchdown. Sellers had a standout game, finishing with a total of 356 yards (274 passing, 82 rushing) and scoring four touchdowns, two through the air and two on the ground.

Just before halftime, the Chanticleers missed a 56-yard field goal attempt, giving South Carolina excellent field position. They capitalized on this by adding another field goal, leading 37-0 at the break.

In the third quarter, each team had one drive, but only South Carolina found the end zone, scoring their sixth touchdown after a lengthy 13-play, 7-minute drive. Coastal Carolina finally got on the board in the fourth quarter after receiver Jameson Tucker returned a blocked punt 17 yards for a touchdown.

South Carolina’s commanding 51-7 victory adds vital momentum as they prepare to face their rival Clemson next week.