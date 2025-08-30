South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in College Football Season Opener

ATLANTA, Georgia – The No. 13 South Carolina Gamecocks will kick off their 2025 college football season against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31, at 3 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

After a promising 2024 season where South Carolina finished with a 9-4 record, they are led by coach Shane Beamer, who has a historic 29 wins over four years. Preseason expectations are high, with rumors of Heisman potential surrounding quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who enters his sophomore year after a standout freshman season.

Despite losing some defensive stars, the Gamecocks are optimistic about their new transfers and young talents stepping up in the season opener. On the other side, Virginia Tech, coming off three consecutive losing seasons, looks to turn their fortunes around under head coach Brent Pry. The Hokies struggled last year, finishing 6-7 and losing the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, leading to changes in the coaching staff.

The opener marks a nostalgic return for Beamer as he faces the Hokies, a team traditionally linked to his father, Frank Beamer, who was their coach for 29 years. This matchup is significant, being the first meeting between the two teams since the 1991 season.

The Gamecocks come into the game as 7.5-point favorites, positioned as a strong contender in the SEC. Their scoring average last season of 30.5 points per game ranked them 47th nationally, while their defense allowed just 18.1 points per game, showing strength in both areas. Virginia Tech also aims to improve offensively after scoring 28.2 points per game last season.

Virginia Tech’s new offensive coordinator, Philip Montgomery, hopes to revamp the Hokies’ strategy, focusing on a reliable offensive line to protect dual-threat quarterback Kyron Drones. Drones has the potential to challenge South Carolina with his speed and throwing ability.

As both teams prepare for this crucial season opener, the stakes remain high for an early boost in momentum. A garnet-heavy crowd is expected at the stadium, likely favoring the Gamecocks as they seek their first victory of the season.