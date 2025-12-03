Sports
South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in ACC/SEC Challenge Showdown
COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina (5-2) is set to host Virginia Tech (6-2) on Tuesday night for the third annual ACC/SEC Challenge. The game will tip off at 7 p.m. (ET), with arena doors opening one hour prior. The first 1,500 students in attendance will receive a free t-shirt, and the first 500 will also get free pizza.
Both teams are looking to bounce back after mixed performances in recent games. The Gamecocks recently ended a two-game losing streak with a 74-62 win against Charleston Southern. Junior transfer forward Elijah Strong led the charge, scoring 20 of his season-high 22 points in the second half. South Carolina has a recent track record against the Hokies, winning their last two meetings over the past seasons.
Head coach Lamont Paris holds a perfect 2-0 record in prior ACC/SEC Challenge games, having previously beaten Notre Dame in 2023 and Boston College in 2024. The last time the Gamecocks hosted Virginia Tech was on January 16, 1991.
On the other hand, Virginia Tech aims to recover from its recent losses in the Battle 4 Atlantis, where they lost back-to-back games after winning their opening match. The Hokies started the season strongly at 6-0 but are looking for their first victory in the ACC/SEC Challenge after struggling on both ends of the court in their most recent outings.
Coach Mike Young‘s squad features seven players averaging 8.4 or more points per game, with transfer forward Amani Hansberry leading the way at 15.4 points per game. Both teams will face pressure as South Carolina looks to improve its three-point shooting, which has dipped below 30 percent in its past four games.
According to the latest statistics, South Carolina remains undefeated at home in its last three games against Virginia Tech, holding a 2-0 record against the Hokies over the last two seasons, being victorious on neutral floors during those encounters.
The stakes are high as South Carolina seeks to maintain its home advantage while Virginia Tech aims to stabilize its season. The Gamecocks will follow this match with two more home games before heading to face Stetson and The Citadel this coming week.
