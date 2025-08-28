South Carolina to Face Virginia Tech in 2025 Season Opener

Atlanta, Georgia – On August 31, 2025, the South Carolina Gamecocks will open their college football season against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This matchup was announced shortly after the Gamecocks appointed Shane Beamer as head coach.

Gary Stokan, CEO and President of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, discussed the significance of this game, noting the desire of Virginia Tech to return to their previous success in college football. Stokan highlighted the long-standing friendship with Virginia Tech’s athletic director, Whit Babcock, which paved the way for securing this matchup.

Stokan reminisced about his connections with both coaches, stating, “We had been talking for what must be 10 years trying to put a year together,” referencing how 2025 was a good fit for both teams. Frank Beamer, Shane’s father, coached Virginia Tech from 1987 to 2015 and has a storied legacy as a Hokie.

South Carolina comes into the game following a strong 9-4 season in 2024, with Beamer achieving impressive success in his first four years as head coach. Stokan praised Beamer’s accomplishments, stating, “It’s remarkable what Shane has done in (four seasons) … I think it’s one of the most remarkable runs in South Carolina history.”

The Gamecocks will look to capitalize on their home field advantage as they play in Atlanta for the first time since the 2010 Chick-fil-A Bowl. Stokan explained that South Carolina’s passionate fan base makes this matchup exciting.

With LaNorris Sellers as their quarterback, Stokan expressed optimism based on his performance in previous games, particularly against Clemson. “He took over the game…he deserves all the credit and certainly deserves recognition,” Stokan said, regarding Sellers’ potential Heisman candidacy.

The game is already generating buzz, with South Carolina favored by 7.5 points. Analysts expect a competitive contest with the over/under set at 52.5 points. The Gamecocks aim to start their season with a commanding win, establishing themselves as strong contenders in the SEC.