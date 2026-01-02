Health
South Carolina Faces Measles Outbreak Amid Declining Vaccination Rates
Columbia, SC – The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is sounding alarms as measles cases continue to rise in the Upstate region. As of December 29, 2025, a total of 156 individuals have contracted measles during the current outbreak, shedding light on the critical nature of vaccination to prevent such infectious diseases.
Officials from DPH are not only concerned about the measles outbreak but are also observing an increase in other vaccine-preventable illnesses including pertussis (whooping cough) and varicella (chicken pox). DPH identified 23 outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases over the past five years in the Upstate, which include two measles, seven whooping cough, and twelve chicken pox outbreaks.
The current situation serves as a warning. DPH indicates that low vaccination rates are putting communities at risk. Most of the recent measles cases have been reported among unvaccinated individuals, highlighting the importance of maintaining high vaccination coverage to achieve herd immunity.
“Vaccination is essential in protecting not just individual health but public health as a whole,” said a spokesperson from DPH. “We urge all South Carolinians to keep their vaccinations up to date to protect themselves and others from these preventable diseases.”
Health officials encourage residents to take preventive measures such as ensuring children receive the recommended vaccinations on schedule. With easy access to vaccines, the community can enhance its resistance to outbreaks of these diseases.
As the state continues to battle this current outbreak, the DPH remains focused on promoting vaccination to curb the spread of infectious diseases across South Carolina.
