News
South Carolina Faces Record Rainfall, Flooding Risks This Weekend
Charleston, South Carolina — Record rainfall continued to fall in downtown Charleston, with totals surpassing three inches on Saturday. Meteorologists warn that areas across the state could see localized flooding due to the heavy rains.
The rain is expected to persist into Sunday, with storm systems bringing rainfall rates of up to three inches per hour in some locations. Regions along the Outer Banks could also experience significant rain, potentially leading to flooding as a low pressure system remains off the coast.
Forecasts indicate that storms will remain active throughout the weekend, starting early each morning. Areas in Central Florida may also be impacted as the storm front gradually moves southward, bringing additional heavy rainfall.
Along the Atlantic Coast, beaches might see an additional one to two inches of rain, with some isolated areas experiencing even higher amounts. Soil saturation has already occurred from previous rainfall along the stationary front, complicating conditions further.
Residents are advised to stay vigilant and monitor weather updates as thunderstorms and showers continue over the weekend.
