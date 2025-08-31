South Carolina Football Prepares for Season Opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA, Ga. — The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to kick off their 2025 football season against an unnamed opponent at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday at 3 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.

While the Gamecocks did not release a depth chart ahead of the matchup, pregame warmups offered insight into potential starters. Notably, several prominent players were absent during warmups, raising questions about their availability for the season.

Fans should expect to see a lineup featuring key positions such as quarterback, running back, and wide receivers. The Gamecocks’ offensive line will be constructed from a mix of returning players and new talent. Defensive lineups will showcase a combination of experienced players and newcomers as well.

Meanwhile, South Carolina athletics recently announced a significant $350 million redevelopment project for Williams-Brice Stadium. Approval was granted on Tuesday by the Joint Bond Review Committee and the State Fiscal Accountability Authority of South Carolina.

The redevelopment aims to enhance the game day experience for all fans. It emphasizes the stadium’s history and aims to create a space that fosters camaraderie among fans, while also highlighting the culture of South Carolina.

Plans include new elevators, escalators, and expanded concourse areas to improve crowd movement. Additionally, new restrooms and concession stands will be added to meet fan demands.

The project also focuses on modernizing student areas, with significant improvements planned for the student-athlete experience. The field club will be redesigned to provide better access for fans and enhance their overall experience.

With construction set to begin in December of this year, anticipation is building for these ambitious changes.