South Carolina Football Players Showing Growth Ahead of Season

Columbia, SC – South Carolina‘s linebackers and defensive backs are showing significant improvement as the football season approaches. Head coach Shane Beamer and other coaches are impressed with the progress made by players like sophomore linebacker Johnson and defensive back Kilgore.

Defensive coordinator known for his long tenure, has noticed a transformation in Johnson, highlighting his increased vocal presence on the field. ‘He’s getting more vocal, which is the most important thing we’ve seen from him this August,’ said Beamer. ‘He’s having a little bit more fun during practice, joking around with the coaching staff. This is a positive change for him.’

Last season, Johnson participated in all 13 games, contributing six tackles and a quarterback hurry. The coaching staff believes he possesses the talent to excel further. ‘We need to ensure he learns every day,’ said Beamer. ‘He has a great attitude in the linebacker meetings and his teammates are supportive.’

Among his peers, several experienced players have joined the group, including first-year transfers. ‘These guys bring maturity to the room and they have great football intelligence,’ Beamer added.

In addition to the transferees, South Carolina’s roster includes four freshmen linebackers. ‘This group is the most fun I’ve had,’ Beamer said. ‘They’re characters, and I’m excited to see what they can do.’

Meanwhile, defensive back Kilgore, who enters his second season, is also optimistic about his development. After gaining experience last year with seven tackles, Kilgore focused on understanding the playbook during the offseason. ‘This spring and summer helped me become better at sharing knowledge with younger teammates,’ he explained.

Kilgore made an impression in the team’s recent scrimmage with an interception and feels confident heading into the 2025 season. ‘I’ve made significant strides and I feel prepared to make plays,’ he stated.

With multiple players eager to take on more significant roles this year, Kilgore believes competition within the team fosters improvement. ‘We’ve all been making each other better. The depth in our defense is great and we’re ready for the season,’ he described.

While assessing the broader picture, South Carolina athletics is poised to make a significant shift regarding its apparel contracts. The Board of Trustees is set to discuss the possibility of switching from Under Armour to Nike, a move anticipated to be finalized soon.

As the team gears up for the upcoming games, both players and coaches express optimism about the developments and the depth within the squad.